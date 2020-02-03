Applications open for Community Grant Aid Programmes

Derry City and Strabane District Council are reminding local community groups that they have until this Friday to apply for grant aid to support their community programmes.

All the programmes are operated on a competitive basis and applications are determined on merit.

Applications for the Community Grant Aid Programmes for 2020/21 include the Community Support Fund, the Community Centre Venue Fund, Good Relations Funding and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership Small Project Support Programme.

The grants are open to any not for profit, constituted groups to deliver a wide range of activities and projects that benefit the City and District.

The following funds are open: The Community Centre Venue Fund 2020/23, the Community Support Fund 2020/21, Good Relations Fund 2020/21 and the PCSP Small Project Support Fund 2020/21.

The Closing Date for applications is this Friday February 7th at 3pm.