Donegal picked up their first National Football League win of the season after they defeated Meath 3-08 to 0-07.

Goals from Michael Murphy and Odhran McFadden Ferry helped Donegal into a 2-02 to 0-04 lead at half time before Michael Langan netted just three minutes into the second half to ensure Donegal would leave with the win.

Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of the Donegal manager Declan Bonner…

Oisin also spoke with Donegal’s Neil McGee…