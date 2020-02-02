Mickey McCann happy with Donegal’s performance

Donegal earned their first win of the National Hurling League after they defeated Tyrone 2-23 to 1-15.

A bright start from Donegal saw them lead 1-14 to 1-05 but Tyrone rallied in the second half to close the gap to five.

Dylan Duffy netted Donegal’s second goal of the game to put Mickey McCann’s men 2-19 to 1-15 ahead.

Donegal held out to claim their first league win of the season

Tom Comack got the thoughts of Donegal manager Mickey McCann…

After the game Tom also spoke with Tyrone manager Mattie Lennon…