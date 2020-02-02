Laura Feely comes off the bench to help Ireland beat Scotland in Women’s Six Nations

Donegal’s Laura Feely came off the bench to help Ireland defeat Scotland 18-14 in the Women’s Six Nations.

Feely replaced Lindsay Peat on 57 minutes to help Ireland hold on for a crucial win in the Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland started the game the fastest and raced into a 13-0 lead after just 15 minutes with tries coming from Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu.

The scored stayed that way until the 42nd minute when Scotland got their first try of the game.

Beibhinn Parsons then scored for Ireland before an onslaught from Scotland reduced Ireland’s lead to 4 but the Women in Green held on for victory.