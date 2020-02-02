Donegal v Meath LIVE on Highland

Donegal play their first away fixture in Division One of the National League this weekend.

After the draw with Mayo, Declan Bonner takes his side to Meath this Sunday afternoon.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in Navan, for full LIVE match coverage, On-Air and here on highlandradio.com.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Mc Kenna’s Centra Buncrana, Your number 1 choice for Deli, Home Bakery and Frank and Honest coffee. You can also fill up and fuel up with Circle K and there’s also great prices on household fuel.