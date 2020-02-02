Donegal defeat Meath in low scoring National Football League Division One game

Donegal got their first league win of the season after they defeated Meath 3-08 to 0-07 on Sunday afternoon.

In a low scoring first half, which saw Michael Murphy score and miss a penalty. It was Donegal who led 2-02 to 0-04 with Donegal’s other goal coming from Odhran McFadden Ferry.

Three minutes into the second half Michael Langan scored Declan Bonner’s side’s third goal of the game after an unselfish pass by Jamie Brennan.

Donegal then out pointed by three points to five to seal their win.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Meath…