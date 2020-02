Cockhill Celtic and Kilnamanagh will have to do it all again after the side’s finished 1-1 at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.

Cockhill took the lead right on the stroke of half time when James Bradly headed home before Kilnamanagh drew level on 69 minutes.

Neither team managed to find a winner, which means the teams will have to do it all again in a few weeks time.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss today’s action…