Buncrana Hearts and Greencastle both had their FAI Junior Cup runs end on Sunday afternoon.

Buncrana Hearts were defeated 4-1 at home by Killarney Celtic.

Greencastle pushed Rush Athletic all the way but were ultimately beaten 1-0 in Extra time after the first 90 minutes finished scoreless.

The results mark an end to Donegal side’s involvement in the FAI Junior Cup for another year.