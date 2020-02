Alastair Fisher claimed victory in his VW Polo GTI R5 in the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally on Sunday.

Last year’s runner up finished 21.1 seconds ahead of Sam Moffett(Hyundai I20 R5) in second and 22.8 seconds ahead of Donagh Kelly(VW Polo) in third.

The rally opened the 2020 Irish Tarmac Championship and is the 2nd round of the Irish Tarmac Historic Championship.