The 2020 Walled City Marathon in Derry will not be going ahead this year after the race organisers announced it had been cancelled.

The marathon which began in 2013 has seen many Donegal athletes involved throughout the years, had been scheduled for 31st May.

In a statement the organisers stated “The race has been cancelled due to a number of factors outside the control of the race organisers.”

They also ensured that all entrants will be provided with a full refund within the next 14 days.