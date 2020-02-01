Rob Heffernan says Brendan Boyce will go to Olympics confident

Rob Heffernan has backed Donegal Sport Star Award winner Brendan Boyce to continue with his good form as he heads for the Toyko Olympics.

Heffernan, a World and Olympic medalist himself was the guest of honour at Friday night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards and it was fitting he presented Boyce with the overall award.

The Cork man is coaching the Finn Valley athlete, who finished sixth at last years World Championships in Doha and Boyce is looking for another big performance in Toyko this summer.

Heffernan told Ryan Ferry he enjoyed his night at the awards and says Brendan will go to the Olympics confident…