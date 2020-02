Plans to develop a number of social homes in Dungloe has gone out to tender this week.

Respond Housing Association plans to develop 8 two bedroom units in the town.

Once the tendering process is complete, construction is expected to commence in March/ April.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig while welcoming the progressing of this project, says more needs to be done to tackle the housing crisis in the West of Donegal: