Public Meeting to facilitate concerns raised over Leck Road

A Public Meeting will be held tomorrow evening, Sunday 2nd February in the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny.

The meeting is to facilitate multiple concerns raised by the users of the Leck Road and residents around the areas to organise a cross party or no party representative group to start negotiations with Donegal Co Council.

The agenda of the meeting includes speeding on the Leck Road, Road condition, drainage problems and connections to a main sewer.

The meeting, hosted by Aontu election candidate Mary T Sweeney will take place at 8pm.