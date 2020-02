Leah Gallen claimed her sixth Irish boxing title on Friday night after she had a split decision victory over Shelby Myers.

On the night there were unanimous decision defeats for Donegal’s Cody Lafferty and Paddy McShane in their respective finals.

Raphoe ABC’s Gallen also picked up an award for boxing in the Donegal Sports Star Awards held on Friday evening.

The president of the Donegal Boxing Board Peter O’Donnell joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to review Friday night’s action…