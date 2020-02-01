Noel Cunningham named ‘Donegal Person of The Year’

The Donegal Association, Dublin has announced that well known media personality, hotelier, author and charity advocate, Noel Cunningham has been named ‘Donegal Person of The Year’.

Noel is the General Manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel on Lough Eske outside Donegal Town.

The hotelier is also a familiar face on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM where he is a regular contributor, bringing his own brand of fun and charm to the breakfast show.

Noel also spends his time working with Cancer Care West and The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation CLG, a voluntary organisation run mostly by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector.

He is passionate about The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, an organisation he feels do vital work for children with special needs and their parents. Equally, his work with Cancer Care West has helped to raise the profile of this organisation which provides professional community-based practical and emotional support services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.

Noel each opportunity to help shine a light on the North West of Ireland and promote Donegal brands, tourism outlets and businesses through his work with the media.

Noel recently wrote a book entitled, ‘A Guide To Modern Irish Manners’ which was published by O’Brien Press. The book dusts off old-fashioned etiquette and gives the reader his golden rules for our ever-changing world.

As a well-known hotelier he works to promote tourism through the whole North West Region. On hearing the news that he had been awarded the title of ‘Dublin Donegal Person of The Year’ Noel said he was truly honoured and genuinely thrilled with the accolade. He hopes to spend his year as Donegal Person of the Year helping to promote the two charities that are closest to his heart, Cancer Care West and The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

He continued that he also wants to use this year as an opportunity to further promote tourism in Donegal and to help remind both domestic and international visitors that the North West is a wonderful place to visit.