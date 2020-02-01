Managers react to Donegal Ladies late win at Waterford

An Emma McCroary goal with just mere seconds left on the clock ensured that Donegal would leave Waterford with a win.

Maxi Curran’s side came from behind late on to win 2-10 to 1-11.

Donegal led 1-08 to 0-08 after 48 minutes when Caroline Sharkey found the back of the Waterford net.

Waterford then battled back and led 1-10 to 1-09 heading into injury time but McCroary netted in the games dying moments to snatch a late victory for Donegal.

After the game Tomas McCarthy spoke with the Donegal manager Maxi Curran…

Tomas also got the thoughts of Waterford manager Ciaran Curran…