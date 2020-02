Raphoe ABC’s Leah Gallen won the Irish U-18 boxing title on Friday night after she defeated Shelby Myers on a split decision.

It is the European bronze medalists sixth Irish title of her career and the win see’s her advance to the European Championships later in the year.

Gallen’s club mate Cody Lafferty was defeated on an unanimous decision by Breda Qulligan.

Letterkenny’s Paddy McShane was also defeated by unanimous decision by Dylan Eagleson.