Last gasp goal gives Donegal Ladies first league win of the season

A last gasp goal from Emma McCroary gave Donegal their first league win of the season.

Maxi Curran’s side defeated Waterford 2-10 to 1-11.

At half time Donegal led 0-05 to 0-04 and it was Donegal who started the second half the brightest and found the back of the net through Caroline Sharkey.

Waterford rallied and led 1-10 to 1-09 with a few minutes to go but Emma McCroary found the back of the net with just mere seconds remaining to ensure Donegal would leave Waterford with the win.

Tomas McCarthy reports for Highland Radio Sport…