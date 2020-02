Tyrone will look to make it two wins from two in the National League Division One on Sunday when they travel to face Ulster rivals Monaghan.

Mickey Harte’s men defeated Meath last Sunday 1-14 to 1-09 whilst Monaghan were beaten in Galway 1-14 to 0-16.

This will be the second time the two side’s have met in recent weeks after Tyrone defeated Monaghan 0-11 to 1-05 in the Dr McKenna Cup final.

Former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch looks ahead to the game with Tom Comack…