Donegal Sports Star Awards – Reaction

The 44th edition of the Donegal Sports Star Awards was another hugely successful night as over 40 awards were handed out, honouring achievements by Donegal athletes in 2019.

Race Walker Brendan Boyce was named the overall winner while Declan Bonner was Coach of the Year and the Donegal men’s senior side picked up Team of the Year.

Chris Ashmore and Ryan Ferry spoke to a number of the other winners on the night

Manus O Donnell – winner of Brendan McDaid Special Achievement Award, Sean Ferriter – Hall of Fame, Mya Alcorn -Special Recognition Award Winner and Soccer winner Georgie Kelly…