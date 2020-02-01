Donegal hoteliers call on election candidates to support tourism

Donegal hoteliers have issued a call to general election candidates to commit to decisive action to support tourism.

The Irish Hotels Federation says a number of key challenges need to be addressed including; extra support for regional tourism, tackling high business costs, increased marketing support and increased investment.

The Chair of the Donegal branch of the IHF, Paul Diver is warning that while there has been an increase in overseas visitors, that continued growth cannot be taken for granted.

He’s hoping the incoming Government can make a difference: