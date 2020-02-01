Brendan Boyce “Absolutely Delighted” to win Donegal Sport Star

Milford’s Brendan Boyce was named the Donegal Sport Star of the Year for 2019 on Friday night.

The Finn Valley man is building towards the Toyko Olympic Games this summer and in the process he had a super twelve months last year which seen him finished 6th in the 50k walk at the World Championships in Doha.

Irish Olympic and World medalist Rob Heffernan was the special guest and presentered his friend Brendan with the overall award.

Brendan told Chris Ashmore being named the winner is another highlight of his career…