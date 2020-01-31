Three due in court in connection to Mourne Antiques robbery

Three people are due to appear in court today in connection with a significant theft of jewellery and cash at a business premises in Letterkenny earlier this month.

Four women and a man are believed to have entered Mourne Antiques on Upper Main Street at around 4.30pm on Saturday January 18th.

Once inside the property, a number of the individuals distracted staff, while one woman gained entry to a back office and stole a quantity of goods.

Yesterday, two women and a man were arrested in connection to the heist.

A man aged 30 and two women aged 53 and 31 will appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court this afternoon at 2pm.

Gardai have confirmed that some of the property suspected to have been stolen has been recovered in Dublin.