The Score – 30/01/20

The Score presented by Diarmaid Doherty is broadcast Thursday evenings from 7.05pm to 8pm.

On this week’s edition of The Score, Diarmaid is joined in-studio by Donegal senior ladies football manager Maxi Curran, as they prepare to visit Waterford in the league this weekend.

Caolan Ward speaks to Tom Comack, as Donegal’s senior men’s footballers get ready to travel to Meath for their second Division 1 matchup of the season.

We’ll also hear from Donegal’s Conor Morrison, who played a role in DCU’s Sigerson Cup winning performance against IT Carlow, and St Eunan’s manager David O’Herlihy as he looks forward to their McRory Cup clash this weekend.

Gavin Harkin of Greencastle FC will be previewing their FAI Junior Cup game against Buncrana, and we’ll be talking boxing with Peter O’Donnell.