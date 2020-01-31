Sinn Fein pledge to transform Donegal health service

A Sinn Fein Candidate has pledged that his party will transform Donegal’s health service if elected into Government.

As part of their promises, the party has committed to reopening all beds in Letterkenny’s short stay ward and deliver the necessary staff to ensure the hospital’s acute stroke unit is made fully operational.

Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking after attending a public meeting in Letterkenny this week where other issues such as the lack of an Acute Stroke Unit for Letterkenny and the ever growing outpatient waiting list at the hospital were raised.

He believes that Sinn Féin can and will transform the health service: