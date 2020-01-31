‘Road crisis’ in Lifford/Stranorlar MD leads to study calls

There are calls on Donegal County Council to carry out a Pavement Condition Study Report on all local county roads using the same machinery as they do on regional roads.

It follows concern raised in recent weeks that the Lifford / Stranorlar Municipal District is receiving a lot less funding for road maintenance annually when compared to other areas, despite claims that some routes are in a serious state of disrepair.

The local authority says that such a study could cost in the region of €400,000 to €500,000 and that the machinery would be unsuitable for minor roads.

But local Cllr Patrick McGowan believes the study is warranted as proof to the Government that more money is needed: