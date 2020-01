The race has started for promotion out of Division 3a in the National Hurling League and Donegal will look to get back involved after last weeks defeat to Armagh.

Mickey McCann takes his side to Healy Park to play Tyrone who opened their campaign with a win over Longford.

The county boss is looking for an improved performance on Sunday in Omagh. Mickey McCann told Tom Comack the result on Sunday could make or break their season…