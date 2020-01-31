Harps To Host Road Shows Ahead Of New Season

There’s just days left to the kick-off to the new season when Finn Harps face Sligo Rovers on February 14th.

Ahead of the new campaign the club will host a series of roadshow events around the region:

• Tuesday February 4th, 7.30: Strabane Golf Club.

• Thursday 6th, 7.30: Ballybofey at the Villa Rose Hotel.

• Tuesday 11th, 7.30: Buncrana on at the Youth Centre.

• Thursday 13th, 7.30: Letterkenny on at the Station House Hotel.

A number of Harps players and board members will be at each event to unveil plans for the forthcoming season, not just on the playing front but how the club is planning for the future. These meetings will be a great opportunity for fans to get their thoughts and ideas across to the club. Anyone with an interest in the club is welcome to attend.