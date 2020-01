A Fianna Fáil candidate in Donegal says if in government, the party is committed to progressing the Bonagee Link and Bridge as a matter of urgency.

Charlie Mcconalogue says this vital piece of infrastructure is an absolute necessity, suggesting that as one of the fastest growing towns in the country, Letterkenny is being strangled by access issues.

He says Fianna Fail is pledging to address that without delay: