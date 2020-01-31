Exclusive: Details of Mica scheme formally published

As expected, the Government has officially signed off on the long awaited Mica Redress Scheme today.

The scheme which has so far, had €40 million committed to it was finally signed off by the Attorney General this morning, putting an end to months of waiting.

This green light means that Donegal County Council will now be in a position to mobilize a specialist team and begin accepting and processing applications.

Outgoing Minister Joe McHugh has been giving more details about the developments this afternoon: