Declan Devine adds two more signings

Derry City have announced two new signings this afternoon as Declan Devine ramps up his preparation for the start of the new league campaign.

19-year old Danny Lupano has joined the Candystripes on loan from Hull City while Moussa Bakayoko has been added to the squad following a recent trial.

Lupano is a Belgian-born central defender who has been doing very well in the Tigers’ Academy and he will give Devine good options in the heart of defence.

Moussa played in City’s recent games against Finn Harps and Institute and impressed the management team during his time at the club.

Both players will travel south on Sunday as Derry start a 3-day camp in Dublin ahead of the club’s opening league game at Dundalk in two weeks time.