Council launches Commercial Rates Incentive Scheme

A new grant-based incentive scheme has been launched by Donegal County Council.

The Commercial Rates Incentive Scheme aims to regenerate and revitalise town and village centres by increasing the number of businesses trading in towns and villages and reduce the number of vacant commercial premises in towns and villages throughout the county.

The Commercial Rates Incentive Scheme is designed to encourage new businesses to locate in commercial properties in town and village centres.

The scheme should be of interest to entrepreneurs, landlords, property owners, and anyone considering setting up in business.

Grants are available, subject to certain conditions, to new businesses that set up in commercial properties that have been vacant for over two years.

The grant is designed to offset the Commercial Rates liability for new businesses in their first three years of trading; with a 75% reduction in Year 1, 50% reduction in Year 2, and 25% reduction in Year 3.

It is hoped that the scheme will improve the commercial and retail mix in town centres and will benefit existing businesses by increasing footfall.

The scheme is targeted at businesses such as shops/retail units, offices, crèches and childcare facilities, health/medical clinics, and businesses operating in the wellbeing and personal care areas.

Further information and application forms are available online at donegalcoco.ie