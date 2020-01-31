Another big day ahead in MacRory for St Eunan’s – David O’Herlihy

It’s a busy week on the colleges scene with a number of big games involving teams from Donegal.

Among the ties of interest is Saturday’s MacRory Cup clash at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny where St Eunan’s College take on Patrician College of Carrickmacross

A big crowd expected for this one and hopefully that’s the case, as the receipts at the gate will go towards the Callum Friel Fund

For St Eunan’s, it’s a first game since November – a point touched upon by their manager David O’Herlihy when he spoke with Tom Comack…