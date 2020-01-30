Traffic calming measures on the way for Killea

It’s been revealed that motorists are travelling through Killea village at an average speed of 73 km per hour.

A survey conducted by Donegal County Council also shows that approximately 82000 vehicles per week use the main road through the village.

The speed limit in Killea is 50km p/h and the Council has stated that traffic calming measures will be progressed this year.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says that in reality, many motorists are racing through the village at much higher speeds than the average shown in the report.

He’s hopeful that the survey will act as leverage when applying for funding for the works: