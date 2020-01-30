We deserve better – Local Cllr reflects on hospital stay

A Donegal County Councillor believes that there must be a better way in tackling the trolley crisis.

Cllr Gary Doherty had to spend a number of nights in Letterkenny University Hospital last year after becoming unwell, but had to lie on a trolley in a corridor for the final night of his stay due to overcrowding.

Reflecting on his experience, Cllr Doherty, despite feeling exposed and vulnerable, counts himself lucky that his time in hospital was brief and he frequently thinks on those less fortunate.

He says it’s time the serious shortcomings within the health service were addressed, and that people deserve better: