Sigerson win “Phenomenal” for Conor Morrision

Four points from the boot of Monaghan’s David Garland helped DCU lift the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup for a fifth time last night.
Paddy Christie’s side were 14-points to 7 winners over IT Carlow at the DCU Sportsground.
Donegal men Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison started in the full back line for the Dublin side.
Speaking with Oisin Langan, Morrison was delighted…
Is iad @DublinCityUni na seampaíní! Comhghairdeas le @DCUGAAAcademy tar éis an bua anocht!
DCU are the @ElectricIreland #Sigerson Cup champions for 2020!#FirstClassRivals@ballsdotie @HigherEdGAA @LiveGAAResults pic.twitter.com/BYfAx6dDKn
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 29, 2020