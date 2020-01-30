Sigerson win “Phenomenal” for Conor Morrision

Four points from the boot of Monaghan’s David Garland helped DCU lift the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup for a fifth time last night.

Paddy Christie’s side were 14-points to 7 winners over IT Carlow at the DCU Sportsground.

Donegal men Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison started in the full back line for the Dublin side.

Speaking with Oisin Langan, Morrison was delighted…