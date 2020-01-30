Shaun Kelly signs with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Shaun Kelly ahead of the 2020 campaign. The defender joins the club he supported as a boy having grown up in Killybegs.

The 31 year old has spent the majority of his career with Limerick, but has also had spells at Galway United, Derry City and Dundalk. Harps fans may know him best after his wonder-goal put Limerick 1-0 up in the first leg of the 2015 Promotion Playoffs.

Speaking to club media, Kelly revealed he was delighted to be returning home; “I’m delighted to have finally signed and got everything in order. I’d know Ollie and Paul quite well and even though I was based in Limerick there was always that thought that I’d sign for the club at some point. I’m at the stage now where I have a young family and so we decided to make the move back home to Killybegs to be closer to family and friends so everything worked out perfectly. I can’t wait to get back into the swing of things now and get out there and represent the club and the county.”

Speaking after the signing, Manager Ollie Horgan was pleased to have got his man; “Shaun is a player we know well having come up against him so often over the past few years so its great to have him signed. He brings a lot of experience to the squad and having grown up in here in the county he’s really excited to be a part of the club.”