Family Resource Centres are being “unnecessarily pigeonholed”

The National Forum of Family Resource Centres is calling on election candidates to support the network of centres across the country, and support a funding model which reflects the true community focus of what they do.

Pic – Family Resource Centres in Donegal

Forum chair Claire Cashman says since the structure of Leader funding was centralised some years ago, Family Resource Centres are currently funded under Tusla, but that means their scope to work in communities is being compromised.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ms Cashman said resource centres fear for the future, because they are being unnecessarily pigeonholed…………….

