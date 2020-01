It’s the last full day of the UK’s membership of the EU.

British MEPs are clearing their desks in Brussels today after the European Parliament voted lat evening to back the Brexit deal.

It paves the way for the UK to enter an 11-month transition period tomorrow night.

During that time, the two sides will try to negotiate a trade deal.

European Parliament Vice President and North West MEP Mairead McGuinness, says there’s a very difficult negotiation ahead………..