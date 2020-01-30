Donegal v Meath Preview – Caolan Ward

Donegal travel to Navan to play Meath on Sunday in the second round games of the Allianz League.

Both sides are looking for a first win in Division One , Donegal drew with Mayo in Ballybofey last weekend and Meath lost in Omagh to Tyrone.

The counties faced off on three occasions during last year with Donegal prevailing in all matches including the Division 2 League Final and the Super Eight tie in Ballybofey.

Tom Comack has been talking with St Eunan’s man Caolan Ward ahead of Donegal’s trip to Páirc Tailteann, he says they have to learn from their mistakes against Mayo if they are to take the full points on Sunday…

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh for full LIVE match commentary from Meath v Donegal in Navan (Throw In 2pm).

