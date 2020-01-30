Donegal tourist attractions recognised in CIE Tours international Awards

Donegal Castle, Glenveagh Castle & National Park and Slieve League Cliffs have received a Merit of Excellence for delivering exceptional quality and experience and welcome to tourists.

The tourist attractions were recognised by CIE Tours International with each winner achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from visitors.

The CIE Tours International Annual Awards for Excellence, which are now in their 30th year, recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year.