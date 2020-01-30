Donegal Sports Star Awards: Get there early

One of the highlights on the sporting calendar is the Donegal Sport Star Awards, this years ceremony takes place on Friday in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

The 44th Awards is a sell out with over 600 guests set to attend.

180 nominees are in the hunt in the various categories with 40 awards to be given out on the night.

That will be followed by the naming of the overall winner.

Recent overall winners included names like Jason Quigley, Karl Lacey, Mark English, Manus Kelly and just 12 months ago Sommer Lecky.

This years special guest is former Irish Race Walking Olympic and World Championship medalist Rob Heffernan.

Organisers are asking those attending to be at the Mount Errigal Hotel for 6.30pm as the event will start at 7pm sharp.

The first eight awards will be presented before the meal.

Best of luck to all the nominees.