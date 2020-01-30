Diabetes campaigner says incoming TDs must secure more funding for LUH

A prominent health campaigner in Donegal says questions will inevitably be asked about the future of Letterkenny University Hospital in light of what appears to be a serious reduction in services.

Paul Gillespie, spokesperson for the Donegal Diabetic Association, says efforts to secure meetings with Minister Joe McHugh and Health Minister Simon Harris have not been successful, and they still haven’t secured a number of vital posts for which they have been campaigning.

Mr Gillespie says Donegal’s incoming TDs need to work towards securing the services that Letterkenny badly needs………….