Crana College would consider leaving Three School Campus plan

The Principal of Crana College says while they remain amenable to the idea of a Three School Campus in the town, if going it alone gets a new school built more quickly, then that’s the route they will take.

For several years, there’s been a concerted effort to identify and develop a single site which would accommodate Crana College, Colaiste Chineal Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. A preferred site at the old Fruit of the Loom plant was identified almost six years ago, but that was sold last year.

That led to fears that the three school campus idea might unravel as a result of the ongoing delays and setbacks.

Today, Crana College’s principal Kevin Cooley was speaking after students and staff marched through Buncrana as their campaign for a new school intensifies.

The 30 minute protest was widely supported. and Kevin Cooley says the right chord was struck…………

