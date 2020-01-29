Top job in Auburn for Julie-Ann Herrity

Donegal woman Julie Ann Herrity has been named head coach of the women’s soccer program at Auburn University in America.

The former Kilmacrennan Celtic player joins Auburn following a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Carson-Newman University where the Eagles were Championship winners in 2017 and 2018.

Auburn Director of Athletics Jessie Rosa said. “Julie-Ann brings passion for the game, an ability to relate to student-athletes and knowledge of the sport to our program. She comes from both a successful playing and coaching background. I look forward to the growth of AUM Women’s Soccer with her as our Head Women’s Soccer Coach.”

Herrity said. “I look forward to beginning this new journey, and to both restoring and continuing the success that AUM women’s soccer has had in the past.”

Herrity enjoyed a decorated two-year playing career for the Eagles from 2015-16 prior to becoming an assistant coach. She compiled 43 points in 22 games during her senior season at striker, tallying 18 goals and adding seven helpers en route to being named to the 2016 First-Team All-SAC squad, NSCAA All-Southeast Region First Team, D2CCA All-Southeast First Team, and to NCAA Division II CoSIDA Academic All-District III Team. Herrity was also named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week twice during the season.