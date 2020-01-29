Six home Irish Senior Cup ties for North West cricketers

Cricket Ireland today announced the first round draw for the 2020 Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup and Clear Currency National Cup – Ireland’s peak club cricket all-Ireland cup competitions that will see 59 clubs from across Ireland battle it out for the two coveted titles.

Six of the eight north west sides will have home advantage with the other two meeting top flight rivals.

The Irish Senior Cup draw for North West sides-

Eglinton v Merrion

Coleraine v Strabane

Glendermott v Ballyspallen

Donemana v Rush

Bready v Carrickfergus

Brigade v YMCA

The first round games will be played on 23 May 2020.

The National Cup draw for North West sides:-

St Johnston v Bonds Glen

Knockharley v Drummond

Ardmore v Co Sligo

Newbuildings v Ballaghaderreen

Fox Lodge v Ballymena

Burndennett v Killyclooney