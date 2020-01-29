‘Serious sewerage problems’ in south Inishowen estates

There are calls on Donegal County Council to address what’s been described as serious sewerage problems in a number of estates in south Inishowen which are currently in the Council takeover process.

It’s understood that in some cases, residents are being subjected to the unpleasant experience of effluent running down their street.

In its response, the local authority says that until such time as the takeover process is complete, the responsibility of effluent issues lies with the developer or management company.

But Cllr Paul Canning believes that more can be done on the Councils part: