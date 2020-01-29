Public meeting called to discuss future of St. Joseph’s Hospital

The Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group are hosting a public meeting this weekend to discuss the future of the facility in Stranorlar.

The group have been campaigning to have a decision made by then Minister Kathleen Lynch in 2016 to transfer long stay beds at all community hospitals in the county to a new unit in Letterkenny.

It was announced earlier this month that the HSE was commencing a €4 million upgrading and refurbishment programme at the hospital which when complete would see the current compliment of 67 beds maintained and an enhancement of facilities along with enhanced primary care, day and ambulance services.

The meeting gets underway at 3pm on Sunday in the Villa Rose, Ballybofey.

Chair of the Save Our St. Joseph’s Hospital Action Group, Fr John Joe Duffy is holding out hope that there will be a positive turnout of political representatives: