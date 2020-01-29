NWRA calls for positive discrimination to address regional inequality

A report compiled by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says that the North and West of Ireland are being left behind in what they call a “two-speed economy”.

The assembly says a policy of positive discrimination needs to be implemented to address serious imbalances.

The three main areas the report focuses on are healthcare, transport and education.

Regarding healthcare, the investment in health infrastructure was found to be below the state average per capita in 8 of the last 10 years.

National roads in the region also received €30,000 less funding per kilometere compared to the national average.

Meanwhile average state investment in third-level education per student in the North and West was significantly lower than the national average, with students receiving €141 in funding in the region vs €197 nationally.

According to the report, these shortfalls have led to the EU downgrading the Northern and Western regions from being a “developed” to “in transition”.

The study recommends a policy of “positive discrimination” be put in place to address the inequality between the North and West and the rest of Ireland, by developing key towns and enhancing the region’s infrastructure, to help ease further population shifts from rural areas to cities like Dublin.

The full report can be read HERE