Mother charged with murder of her three children

A 43-year old woman has appeared in court, charged with the murder of her three children.

Dublin District Court was told Deirdre Morley, of Parsons Court, Newcastle in Co. Dublin, made no reply when charged this afternoon.

Wearing a blue cardigan, navy top and jeans, Deirdre Morley didn’t speak during the brief hearing at Dublin District Court.

The 43 year of Parsons Court, Newcastle in Co. Dublin is charged with the murder of her three children, 9 year old Conor, 7 year old Darragh and their 3 year old sister Carla McGinley at the same address last Friday evening.

Detective Sgt Dara Kenny of Clondalkin Garda Station told the court Ms. Morley made no reply when the charges of murder were put to her at 2.49 this afternoon.

Judge Paula Murphy made an order affording her ongoing medical treatment in custody, and continuing psychiatric assessment and treatment.

Legal aid was also granted and the judge remanded Deirdre Morley in custody to appear again before Dublin District Court next Wednesday.